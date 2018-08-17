RCMP are asking for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wesley Kulak to contact them. He is possibly travelling to Penticton. RCMP supplied photo

Missing Alberta man believed to be travelling to Penticton

RCMP are asking for assistance in locating a missing man

RCMP are asking for assistance in locating a missing man that is possibly travelling to Penticton.

Wesley Kulak, 59, was last seen on on Aug. 14 in Stony Plain, Alta. It is believed he is driving a white Dodge Journey with the licence plate of ZsW 569. His credit card was also used on Aug. 14 in Red Deer, Alta.

Kulak is described as a white male with salt and pepper hair and blue eyes. He is 5’10” tall and 161 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Kulak is asked to contact the Stony Plain RCMP detachment at 780-968-7200.

