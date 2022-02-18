Mischief charge recommended for counter-protester who spread nails on Highway 97

The Osoyoos man was caught on video during the convoy on Feb. 12

Crown Counsel will consider charges against an alleged counter-protester who is suspected of spreading nails along Highway 97 during the last trip of the local convoy on Feb. 12.

Members of the convoy forward video footage of the incident along to the RCMP, who have identified the individual as a man from Osoyoos. No arrest has yet been made.

A report is being forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service with a recommendation of mischief charges.

READ MORE: Police push to break up Ottawa ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest as Parliament sits empty

The Osoyoos RCMP will continue to be present during the convoys to monitor them in order to ensure the safety of the general public.

“The Osoyoos RCMP do not support these protest convoys,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda. “We recognize the frustration the general public is feeling, having their travels being slowed by these convoys and their peace being disturbed by excessive noise, however, we do not condone any criminal acts by any person regardless of which side they support and will seek charges where applicable”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.