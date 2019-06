Two cars collided at Kent Road and Spall Road just after 12 p.m.

Traffic delays are being cleared after a two-car collison at a Kelowna intersection.

A two vehicle crash was reported just after 12 p.m. t the intersection of Spall Road and Kent Road.

No injuries were reported as emergency crews work to clear the vehicles.

