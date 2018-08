The incident took place Sunday night

Update: 2:45 p.m.

According to the RCMP, no hit and run collisions were reported Sunday near the Dollar Tree.

Original:

A black minivan was caught on camera backing into a white car Sunday at the Dollar Tree on Harvey Avenue.

Caslynn McKinney posted the video on a Kelowna Rant and Rave Facebook page.

According to the post, the incident happened around 5 p.m.

An email has been sent to the RCMP.

More to come.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

