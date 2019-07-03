Federal Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi listens to Leslie Rault of the Cowichan Green Community in 2018. Tassi visits Kelowna July 4 to work with local organizations that support and care for seniors. (Lexi Bainas - Citizen)

Minister of Seniors makes Kelowna stop

Filomena Tassi checks in on local supports for Okanagan seniors

Federal Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi will visit Kelowna on Thursday.

Tassi will visit organizations that support and care for seniors in Kelowna and the Okanagan, and will check in on how funding from the government has benefited seniors.

Tassi will do a tour through the Kelowna area stopping at various support organizations. The tour is scheduled to start at the Okanagan Mission Activity Centre on July 4 at 3:00 p.m.

