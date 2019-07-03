Minister of Seniors makes Kelowna stop

Federal Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi listens to Leslie Rault of the Cowichan Green Community in 2018. Tassi visits Kelowna July 4 to work with local organizations that support and care for seniors. (Lexi Bainas - Citizen)

Federal Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi will visit Kelowna on Thursday.

Tassi will visit organizations that support and care for seniors in Kelowna and the Okanagan, and will check in on how funding from the government has benefited seniors.

READ MORE: B.C. funds pilot program to get more seniors doing gymnastics

READ MORE: West Kelowna brings in new chief administrative officer

Tassi will do a tour through the Kelowna area stopping at various support organizations. The tour is scheduled to start at the Okanagan Mission Activity Centre on July 4 at 3:00 p.m.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.