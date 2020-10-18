A winning Lotto 649 Guaranteed Winning Prize ticket worth $1 million in the Saturday, Oct. 17 draw was purchased in the Shuswap. (File photo)

Million-dollar lotto ticket bought in Okanagan

Ticket bought in Shuswap wins Lotto 649 Guaranteed Winning Match game from Saturday, Oct. 17

Is it somebody from the Shuswap?

Is it somebody that was passing through?

A $1 million prize lottery ticket on the Saturday, Oct. 17 Lotto 649 draw was purchased in the Shuswap according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

The ticket won the Guaranteed $1 million prize with the winning number 18118424-01.

Nobody won the Lotto 649 top prize of $8.3 million but a ticket from Burnaby was among five from across Canada that had five of six numbers plus the bonus number to collect more than $40,000.

The winning numbers in the draw were 7-8-9-24-25-34 and the bonus number is 14.

The Extra winning numbers were 23-35-39-44.

It was the second big win in B.C. on the weekend. A ticket from Chilliwack won more than $212,000 in Friday’s Lotto Max draw, matching six of seven numbers plus the bonus.

The winning numbers were 1-4-8-10-12-17-41 and the bonus number is 19.

