Kelowna residents frustrated after Mill Creek floods homes

Mill Creek flooding near Ethel Street. Twitter. Residents of Capri Gardens sandbag around their building. Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News.

Buckland Avenue to Rowcliffe Avenue is closed after Mill Creek burst its banks early Thursday morning.

RCMP on scene said they have been assisting residents since 6:30 a.m. and a several apartment buildings in the area are flooded.

Residents living on Marshall Street are working together to sandbag their properties. Although the Brookville Care Centre on Marshall isn’t flooded, sandbags line the street, and a neighbour dropped off donuts for residents who are unable to leave their home.

Apartments at 543 and 555 Rowcliffe have been severely impacted by the flooding. Fire crews are pumping water out of the main level as units filled with water.

Those living in an apartment on Pacific Court say police and fire crews arrived at the building about midnight, but that it wasn’t enough time to notify those living in the building that Mill Creek had flooded.

One resident of Capri Gardens said it was 2 a.m. when emergency crews knocked on their door telling them their building was flooded with water.

“Insurance won’t cover this because it flooded last year and in 2017,” said one man.

Water has substantially subsided around Pacific Court since midnight, however sandbags remain in place.

A resident living on Lindahl Street said, the flooding was no where near as bad as years past, however overnight flooding fell on the same day as two years ago.

The area around Mill Creek is notorious for flooding. In 2017 , evacuation orders were put into place for some 90 multi-family units, four single-family homes, and one commercial property in Kelowna.

There is currently no evacuation order from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations although there are some reports people were forced out of their homes overnight.

