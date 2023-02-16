The vehicle is commonly referred to as an Argo, and is an eight-wheeled utility vehicle that had been stolen from the Keith Wilson Road area of Chilliwack last November. (Silodrome)

Military utility vehicle stolen from Chilliwack turns up in search of Hope property

Illegal drugs, prohibited firearm, and stolen truck also found at property

The Canadian military was reunited with a stolen vehicle this Valentine’s Day, after it was discovered at a home in Hope.

The vehicle is commonly referred to as an Argo, and is an eight-wheeled utility vehicle that had been stolen from the Keith Wilson Road area of Chilliwack last November. And it wasn’t the only stolen property found at the home, in the 20000 block of Floods Road.

A 33-year-old Chilliwack man and a 31-year-old Fraser Valley woman were arrested Tuesday morning after police received reports of a stolen truck located at the address. Police obtained a search warrant and, along with the stolen vehicles, discovered a prohibited firearm and a small amount of illegal drugs.

“Over the past several weeks, police have seen an increase in stolen vehicles in Hope that have originated from outside of the community,” said Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin in a press release. “The (truck) recovered here was stolen out of Agassiz on Jan. 29, was originally white and had been painted black since the theft, in an attempt to make the vehicle less obvious to law enforcement.”

READ MORE: Man arrested in Hope after passing out at wheel of truck stolen from Chilliwack

