Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

Trump’s former lawyer has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia.

Cohen made a surprise appearance Thursday in a New York courtroom to enter the plea.

RELATED: Trump denies wrongdoing, says Cohen is making up stories

He admitted making false statements in 2017 to a Senate intelligence committee about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Cohen said he lied about the timing of the tower negotiations and other details to be consistent with Trump’s “political message.”

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to other federal charges involving his taxi businesses, bank fraud and his campaign work for Trump.

RELATED: With new Justice official, fate of Russia probe in question

One of the prosecutors working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller was present in the courtroom.

Cohen has been co-operating with Mueller’s probe.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highway 3A opens after police incident in Olalla
Next story
Canada sanctions Saudis linked to Khashoggi killing

Just Posted

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Trustees push again to replace Rutland Middle School

Central Okanagan school board argues funding case in letter to Education Minister Rob Fleming

Local band and director look to shed light on unique Kelowna music scene

Winners of STORYHIVE Music Video Edition will give audiences a glimpse behind the scenes

Post-Modern Connection bring their culture to the forefront of their music

The Kelowna based band shares pieces of their homeland with each stanza

RCMP return to Cram the Cruiser

The fundraiser will take place at local Save-On-Foods in Lake Country and Kelowna Dec. 1

Cooler temperatures on the way for B.C. Interior

Environment Canada is forecasting a cooler next few days

Irregular migrants will cost Canada over $340 million, says PBO

The average cost for migrants who entered the country between April 2017 and March 2018 is just over $14,000

Ukraine urges NATO to deploy ships amid standoff with Russia

Action by NATO could further inflame tensions between the two countries

Vancouver garden where hungry otter gobbled expensive koi set to reopen

The two remaining adult koi and 344 juveniles were removed on Tuesday

Canada sanctions Saudis linked to Khashoggi killing

The move to be annouced at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires

Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

Trump’s former lawyer has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress

Trump says he wouldn’t take Manafort pardon ‘off the table’

Trump claims dirty tactics employed by the special counsel pressured witnesses to lie

Luxury B.C. condo fetches $10.79M

Victoria penthouse eclipses previous $7M sale in same building

B.C. police officer raises concerns about online edible sales

He was shocked to bust a woman allegedly selling weed-laced brownies with 40 times the recommended single dose of THC

Most Read