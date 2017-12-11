Bruce Tune holds his BC Lottery Corporation cheque for $100,000 after winning top prize on a Merry Money scratch-and-win ticket. image credit: BC Lottery Corporation photo

Merry lottery win for Shuswap man

Five-dollar scratch ticket a $100,000 winner for Sicamous resident

Christmas arrived early for Bruce Tune in the form of a $100,000 lottery win.

Last week, the BC Lottery Corporation announced the retired Sicamous resident had won top prize on a Merry Money x10 scratch-and-win ticket.

“I’ve never won anything more than $100 in my whole life in scratch tickets,” said Tune, still overwhelmed by the experience.

Aside from helping his kids out with a little extra Christmas money, Tune said he’ll bank most of the winnings, which will help make life a little easier.

“My wife has MS and I look after her pretty much full time,” said Tune.

The ticket was purchased at the Sicamous Chevron station. Tune said he waited until he was back at home before scratching it. He then gave it a “double, triple and quadruple” check, and was back at the Chevron within an hour to confirm he had a winner.

“When they check it, the lottery machine kind of freezes and says congratulations, a lottery representative will call the retailer, so you hang around and they call and you talk to somebody from the lottery,” said Tune.

After receiving confirmation, it was off to the BCLC building in Kamloops, where Tune said he answered a bunch of questions, had his photo taken with a large novelty cheque and received his winnings.

Tune celebrated the win with a dinner at home with his family.

