Merritt man facing charges after firing gun at neighbour’s home

Christopher Jonathan Skidmore, 44, is facing several charges

  • Jan. 11, 2021 1:01 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A man from the Kane Valley, south of Merritt, is facing charges after allegedly firing a gun at his neighbour’s home.

Merritt Mounties are investigating the incident, which drew police from Merritt, Kamloops and the emergency response team to the area just before 8 p.m. last Saturday (Jan. 9). The suspect reportedly fired “a non-restricted firearm towards a neighbouring residence” during a dispute, according to a police press release.

The emergency response team took the suspect, 44-year-old Christopher Jonathan Skidmore from Merritt, into custody at about 2 a.m., Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in the release.

A search of Skidmore’s residence led to the seizure of a shotgun.

Skidmore now faces charges of unlawfully discharging a firearm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use or storage of a firearm.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has any additional information and has not yet spoken to police to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

RCMP

