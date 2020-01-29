Mental health takes centre stage for Kelowna charity

Bell Let’s Talk Day urges people to talk about it to end stigma

Third Space Life Charity hosted an open house at its cafe today to show residents the counselling services and resources available to people struggling with their mental health who may not be able to afford it.

The open house coincided with Bell Let’s Talk Day, an initiative that has the company donating five cents to charities for every text or call by its customers. The day also encourages people to talk about mental health, available resources, and messages of support.

Third Space Life Charity executive director Jody Pihl said having a dedicated day to raise awareness about mental health is important, but it’s important to talk about mental health every day.

“I think we’ve learned in Canada and elsewhere, that one of the best ways of ending the stigma of mental illness … is talking about it, whether it’s talking to their loved one about it, a friend or their physician,” said Pihl.

“Breaking down that stigma and those barriers to talking about it is breaking down stigma for people seeking help to get better.”

READ MORE: Law firm donates $30,000 towards mental health initiatives at Okanagan College

The charity’s consultant Lonni van Diest said creating safe spaces and communities consciously is another important aspect.

“The best way we’re going to beat the stigma of this is by talking and sharing about how you’re feeling, making connections with your community, your family, your friends, at your workplace,” he said.

“If you know someone who is struggling and who is needing help, reach out to that person. Even reaching out to strangers you see anywhere (is important).”

Third Space Life Charity offers counselling services and resources to people who otherwise may not be able to afford it. The charity’s funding comes from its cafe’s profits as well as donations.

The charity has also partnered with Evolve Design for the “Before I Die” project. The interior design firm’s owner Jules Galloway said the first wall will be installed inside the cafe. She added they are still in talks to secure places for three other installations.

“Before I Die” asks people to fill out the rest of the sentence with what they want to do with their life before it ends.

Galloway said they wanted to launch it to show the community we all have dreams and struggles, and that no one is alone.

READ MORE: “Before I Die” project launches in Kelowna

READ MORE: UBC president Santa Ono coming to Kelowna to talk about mental health

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing Vernon man located
Next story
B.C. introduces new complaint process in bid to increase trust in ICBC

Just Posted

RCMP responding to robbery in downtown Kelowna

This is a fluid situation and will be updated as more information becomes available

Cyclist struck by vehicle at Highway 33 and Gerstmar in Kelowna

The cyclist has been taken to the Kelowna General Hospital

Rape survivor, Aden Withers, settles civil suit against Kelowna RCMP

The settlement was reached on Jan. 27

Big White raises over $22,000 for Australian wildfire relief

Thirty-seven per cent of Big White’s staff is Australian

Starbright to improve its playground thanks to donation by Canco

Canco donated $9,500 to Starbright on Jan. 28

VIDEO: Chinese Canadians warn against a repeat of the racism they faced during SARS

The new form of coronavirus has sickened nearly 6,000 people and killed 132 in China

Canada captain Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

B.C. introduces new complaint process in bid to increase trust in ICBC

David Eby says a lot of British Columbians just don’t trust the auto insurer

Shuswap drivers warned to check under the hood – for cats

Think & Thump decal to raise awareness of animals seeking refuge in vehicles

John Horgan calls for end to ‘high-grading’ B.C. forests

Premier speaks to resource industry forum in Prince George

PHOTOS: Truck outside Victoria gets partially stuck in sinkhole

Municipal crews have since repaired water main and patched up hole

Two arrested north of Williams Lake after police warn residents to stay inside

Officers had also warned drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

Vehicle stop in Kamloops leads to seizure of substantial amount of drugs

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charges are pending

Most Read