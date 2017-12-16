Meningococcal clinics open this Sunday

Interior Health is stepping up efforts to get young people vaccinated against Meningococcal.

Immunization clinics for Meningococcal are available in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton on Dec. 17.-image credit: File photo

In the midst of an outbreak of the disease in the Okanagan, Interior Health is stepping up efforts to get young people vaccinated against Meningococcal.

Immunization clinics will be available in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton on Sunday Dec. 17. The clinics are intended for 15-19 year-olds who will be unable to access immunization at school clinics.

The locations and hours of the clinics are as follows:

North Okanagan

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Vernon Health Unit (1440-14 Ave. Vernon, BC)

Central Okanagan

Hours: Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Community Health & Services Centre (505 Doyle Ave. Kelowna, BC)

South Okanagan

Hours: Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Penticton Health Centre (740 Carmi Ave. Penticton, BC)

