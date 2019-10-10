An armed police standoff at an apartment complex at 298 Maple St. ended at roughly 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 when a suspect connected to a shooting surrendered to RCMP. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Men charged in Penticton shooting appear in court

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are back in court for bail hearings on Oct. 22

The two men charged following the shooting incident on Winnipeg Street, that sent one person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Oct. 2, made brief appearances in court Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Suspects charged in Penticton shooting, police standoff

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason appeared by video in Penticton Provincial Court from the Okanagan Correctional Centre on Oct. 10 where their lawyers filed applications to determine their suitability for bail.

Pavlik faces one count of break and enter with intent to commit offence, one count of robbery with a restricted/prohibited firearm, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats, while Mason is co-accused for the break and enter charge.

An armed police standoff at an apartment complex at 298 Maple St. ended at roughly 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 when Pavlik, said to have been involved in an earlier shooting, surrendered to RCMP.

Police identified Michael Paseska, the former owner of Fibonacci Roastery and Café, as the victim.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Shooting suspect surrenders to RCMP after standoff

READ MORE: ‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Penticton neighbours react to standoff, arrest of shooting suspect

Both Pavlik and Mason will appear next in court for bail hearings on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says
Next story
Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Just Posted

Drugs sezied, three West Kelowna residents charged in drug trafficking investigation

The investigation of fentayl, cocaine and meth sales began over 6 months ago

Okanagan-Shuswap cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

You can add a little seasonal weather to your turkey dinner this long weekend

Documentary about homeslessness to be screened across the Okanagan tonight

The documentary chronicles the director’s experience befriending four people living without homes

Orange Sails will be ‘unignorable’ this weekend

The United Way of the Southern Interior is lighting up the Sails this Thanksgiving

Prestigious award renamed for late Okanagan wine pioneer Harry McWatters

McWatters died in July leaving an ‘industry in mourning’

UPDATE: Judge agrees to hearing on cop killer’s mental state

Oscar Arfmann convicted of first-degree murder, but could be found not criminallly responsible

Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet will likely find himself on the defensive Thursday

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Men charged in Penticton shooting appear in court

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are back in court for bail hearings on Oct. 22

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Take caution driving Southern Interior this Thanksgiving, ICBC says

ICBC stats show Thanksgiving long weekend hazardous for motorists

Thrills and chills await at haunted doll museum

Halloween-themed event in Summerland a fundraiser for Dry Grad 2020

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Most Read