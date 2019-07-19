Memorial plaques stolen from Kelowna cemetery

Four plaques were stolen from Lakeview Memorial Gardens earlier this week

Four plaques worth several thousand dollars were stolen from a Kelowna cemetery this week.

RCMP responded to reports of the theft on July 18, but expect the plaques could have been stolen late the night before. Four out of the five bronze plaques were stolen, honouring over 60 individuals on each.

“This theft is very disheartening,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Not only does this crime impact countless families and loved one of those who were memorialized on the specialized plaques. We are told one of those plaques was a war memorial, which honoured the names of dozens of Canadian veterans.”

READ MORE: Two Kelowna robbers have been court charged

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan professor details local wildfire risks

The Kelowna RCMP are hoping the public may have information to help track down the stolen plaques.

The suspects would have pried the 2.5-foot by 3.5 foot plaques from their bolts from a stone wall and would have needed a vehicle to transport them. Police suspect the plaques could have been taken between 5 p.m. on July 17 and 7 a.m. on July 18.

“Do the proper thing, turn over the memorial plaques to your nearest police detachment, community policing officer or return them,” the RCMP stated in a plea to the responsible person(s).

Information that may assist the RCMP can be directed to Cst. Marshall Slarks at 250-762-3300 or with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

