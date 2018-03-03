UPDATED: Memorial for Dave Barrett draws tributes for underdog champion

New Democratic Party swept to power in the B.C. for the first time in 1972 under Barrett’s leadership

Premier John Horgan paid tribute to former British Columbia premier Dave Barrett Saturday as a political leader who captured the heart and soul of the province at a state memorial service at the University of Victoria.

Barrett, B.C.’s first elected New Democrat premier, died last month in Victoria after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Dave had an ability to capture your heart, mind and soul,” said Horgan, who described Barrett as the most captivating political orator he has ever seen and will likely ever see again. “Dave had a knack.”

He said he will always remember Barrett’s speeches. They started slowly, but within minutes his shirtsleeves were rolled up and his foot was up on a chair and he was loudly proclaiming the best way to help people, especially those considered underdogs.

Horgan said Barrett would be pleased with the crowd of 1,000 people who attended his memorial service, but he would have liked to be there “to pass the hat around for (donations for) the next campaign.”

The NDP swept to power in the province for the first time in 1972 under Barrett’s leadership and passed a record 357 bills that led to enduring reforms including public auto insurance and the Agricultural Land Reserve.

READ MORE: Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Welfare reforms, a provincewide ambulance service and affordable prescription drugs through the Pharmacare program are also legacies of Barrett’s political accomplishments during his time in office, which lasted for three years.

Barrett’s New Democrats made history by defeating the five-term Social Credit government of W.A.C. Bennett, marking the end of that party’s dominance in B.C. politics.

The former social worker from Vancouver who died at age 87 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease was fondly remembered for his wise-cracking personality .But others paid tribute to his political accomplishments.

“Dave touched the hearts of men and women across B.C.,” said Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon. “His vision indeed far exceeded that of so many Canadians. He made hard decisions.”

Horgan has called Barrett’s accomplishments during his short time at the helm extraordinary and remembers Barrett bringing his “B.C. swagger” to Ottawa when he was elected to the federal NDP in the late 1980s.

Horgan said B.C.’s left-right, no-holds-barred politics were steeped in Barrett’s political rivalry with W.A.C. Bennett and then with Bill Bennett, the son of the man he’d dethroned in the 1972 election.

However, Barrett lost to the younger Bennett in 1975, 1979 and 1983.

Horgan, along with former New Democrat premiers Glen Clark and Dan Miller, and another 500 NDP members, will gather in Vancouver to celebrate Barrett’s life.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Former NDP British Columbia Premier Dave Barrett, centre, gets up to greet NDP Leader Jack Layton at a town hall meeting Thursday Sept. 25, 2008 in Victoria. Former British Columbia premier Dave Barrett has died at the age of 87. A statement from Premier John Horgan’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Previous story
RCMP dive team, Vancouver police continue search for missing mom
Next story
Your weekend reads

Just Posted

Symphony dabbles in the work of a prodigy

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prodigy, March 9-11, as part of the Masterworks Series

Serwa injured in World Cup race

Coming off gold at the Olympics, Kelowa skier suffers concussion in Russia

Babies due soon for Kelowna rink

Jeff Richard and Dave Harper of the Geall rink are awaiting births of children while at the Brier

Okanagan freestyle skier awarded Olympic training grant

Jordan Kober of Penticton recognized for Olympic potential

Speculators could invest in Lake Country

There could be an increased interest with the new speculation tax in Kelowna, said a realtor

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place and where this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

Bannister ran the “Miracle Mile” at the Empire Games in Vancouver in 1954

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

Letter: A pipeline to the West Coast is a bad idea

Lake Country letter-writer says corporations are the only winners in pipeline debate

Kelowna volleyballers named all-stars

Both the women’s and men’s volleyball teams had players named as all-stars

Kelowna WHL grad’s historic CIS run

Former Kelowna Rockets goalie continued to win awards in his CIS career

Chiefs win Game 7 to get past Steam

Kelowna Chiefs win KIJHL playoff series 4-3 over Summerland with win Saturday in Rutland.

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

B.C. VIEWS: Protest industry prepares for war against Alberta oil

Leaked document describes ‘swarm’ and ‘hive’ anti-pipeline strategy

Most Read