Memorial Cup concert with Brett Kissel canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Brett Kissel was scheduled to perform at Live on Lake in Kelowna on May 30

Kelowna’s biggest summer concert has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Live on the Lake with Brett Kissel, a special concert event featuring JUNO Award-winning Canadian Country Star Brett Kissel had much hype and was planned for the final weekend of the 2020 Memorial Cup on Saturday, May 30th in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park. Instead, country fans will be forced to listen to Brett Kissel through internet streaming services.

“We’ve been receiving inquiries about the status of the concert and in light of last week’s announcement about the cancellation of the CHL playoffs and the 2020 Memorial Cup we are also announcing the cancellation of additional community events planned around the tournament,” confirms Tom Dyas, Chair of the 2020 Host Committee.

“The Host Committee and all our hardworking volunteers are all very disappointed. We had really hoped to hold this amazing concert event on the shores of Okanagan Lake, but we understand the greater importance of community safety during this time,” explains Dyas.

Tickets purchased through the Select Your Tickets box office and online through selectyourtickets.com will be fully refunded through Select Your Tickets starting Thursday, April 2nd, 2020.

