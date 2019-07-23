Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

A painted memorial bench honouring a Vancouver artist’s late partner will remain at Kitsilano Park, for now.

Julia Goudkova spent a number of days in June painting a weathered commemorative bench dedicated to her long-term partner, Colin Mackay. However, the Vancouver Park Board said it was considered vandalism, and broke rules that stated no paint or markings are allowed on park benches.

Once word got out that the colourful bench would be replaced, Goudkova started an online petition to fight the replacement, garnering 8,000 signatures in four weeks’ time as well as support by board comissioners.

READ MORE: B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench to be removed

The park board said the bench wouldn’t be removed until after a planned memorial on July 2 to mark five years since Mackay’s death.

Now, the bench is seeing further reprieve from its demise.

Park board members voted during a board meeting on Monday night for staff to look into options for artistic enhancements to benches that don’t include paint or other coatings. In the meantime, the bench will stay at the park on an interim basis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna’s first pot shop opening soon
Next story
Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

Just Posted

A pickleball debacle unfolds in Lake Country

Pickleball players and frustrated residents discuss the sport court

Kelowna’s Across the Lake Swim sees biggest turn-out in 71 years

There were 1325 registered for this year’s iconic Okanagan Lake swim

Accelerate Okanagan releases strategic plan, searches for new CEO

The Okanagan tech sector has an economic impact of $1.7 billion and employs almost 13,000 people

Canadian summer rite of passage: The Okanagan Lake Bridge

“The whole experience took less than a couple of minutes.”

Cleaning combustion with hydrogen: UBC Okanagan researchers

Study seeks to uncover benefits of injecting hydrogen into natural gas distribution networks

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

At issue is the video’s suggestion that cutting back on meat consumption could help save the planet

Hergott: Concerns with e-scooters

Lawyer Paul Hergott takes a look at the issues around e-scooters

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Fines approved for Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw

Mayor and council state fines to be issued as last resort

Canadian summer rite of passage: The Okanagan Lake Bridge

“The whole experience took less than a couple of minutes.”

Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

More than 223,000 online surveys were submitted in the government’s public consultation

Most Read