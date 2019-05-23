Melcor Developments supports YMCA Strong Kids with generous $9,000 donation

Local business raises funds to enrich community through YMCA services

Kelowna’s Melcor Developments Ltd. donated $9,000 to the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign with funds raised through its charitable events in 2018.

“The YMCA of Okanagan is doing great work in our community and we are proud to support them,” regional manager Andrew Bruce said. “We are committed to building communities that enrich quality of life — communities where people live, work, shop and play and the Y helps keep these communities healthier, more connected and ultimately stronger.”

The funds were raised through a number of charitable community events including golf tournaments, hosted by Jack Newton, and the team at Black Mountain Golf Club, Bruce said.

Rhonda Zakala, vice-president of fund development at the YMCA of Okanagan, said she and the organization are grateful for the continued support from this group.

“Our communities are facing growing challenges: vulnerable families, unhealthy lifestyles and social isolation,” she said. “The donations from Melcor and Big Jack’s Golf Tournament over the years have provided so many more children and families in need with the opportunity to be active, thrive and feel they belong through YMCA memberships and child-care programs.”

The YMCA provides financial assistance to low-income families so they have equal access to programs and services it offers.

Melcor Developments supports YMCA Strong Kids with generous $9,000 donation

