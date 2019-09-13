TRANSIT SERVICE A meeting on Sept. 18 will discuss a proposed transit service for the West Bench/Sage Mesa area. (Black Press file photo)

Meeting to discuss proposed West Bench/Sage Mesa transit service

Service is proposed for 400 annual service hours and would include two to three round trips a day

A public meeting on Sept. 18 will discuss a proposed Greater West Bench/Sage Mesa transit service.

Riley Gettens, director of Area F for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, will host the meeting at West Bench Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 7 to 8 p.m.

“We have an opportunity to explore transit service in Greater West Bench and Sage Mesa but first we need to ensure it is a priority for residents,” she said. “This public meeting will provide information about the potential costs and service levels, and give residents a chance to share their feedback.”

The cost of providing transit service in Greater West Bench and Sage Mesa is estimated at around $15,500 a year, with the cost estimated between $24 and $26 per parcel or approximately $25.52 per average residential property.

This service is proposed for 400 annual service hours and would include two to three round trips, Monday to Friday, beginning in the fall of 2020.

The service would connect to Route 70, Penticton to Kelowna, as well as other local and regional transit services.

Fare prices for the service would be $2.25 for local travel and $4 for regional travel. Other fare options will be made available to reduce costs for high frequency use as well as providing discounts for seniors and students.

Those unable to attend the Sept. 18 meeting can review more information on the Electoral Area News webpage under News and Events at www.rdos.bc.ca.

Feedback can be sent to info@rdos.bc.ca. Please put “West Bench/Sage Mesa Transit” in the subject line. Results from the Greater West Bench/Sage Mesa transit questionnaire will be shared with BC Transit.

A public consultation process would take place before any new service is introduced in the area.

news@summerlandreview.com
