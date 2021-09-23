Meet Vernon’s new school resource officer

Const. Neil Horne brings with him 20 years of social work experience

Const. Neil Horne of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is the new school resource officer for the School District 22. (RCMP)

Const. Neil Horne of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is the new school resource officer for the School District 22. (RCMP)

School’s back in session and Const. Neil Horne of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is there too, as the new RCMP school resource officer for School District 22.

“I want to be a positive role model and to play an active role in providing our children with the knowledge and confidence they need to make safe and responsible choices,” Horne said. “I want our kids to know we care about them.”

The school resource officer (SRO) is a key member of the administration team, collaborating with teachers, administrators, parents, students and other community partners to enhance safety and security in schools.

“The health, safety, and well-being of youth in our community is a priority for the RCMP,” superintendent Shawna Baher said. “The SRO program builds long-lasting, meaningful relationships with our students.

“It provides an opportunity to interact with a police officer in a positive, non-confrontational way that humanizes the uniform and lets them see our officers as an adult they can trust.”

Horne brings with him 20 years in social work and an in-depth understanding of the importance of positive engagement with youth.

“As a police officer, it’s incredibly important to me that we promote healthy lifestyles and choices for our children,” Horne said.

“I’m really looking forward to interacting with our students on a daily basis, building trust, having open and honest discussions and sharing perspectives.”

READ MORE: Second-degree murder charge laid in Spallumcheen shooting

READ MORE: Vernon poison-free rodent control first in Okanagan approved by BC SPCA

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prince George bylaw targeting homeless people ‘scapegoats’ the poor, says expert
Next story
Missing Chilliwack woman, 20, believed to be in Kelowna area

Just Posted

Jennifer Lynn Pietsch was last seen on Sept. 20, 2021 in the 45000-block of Menholm Road. (RCMP handout)
Missing Chilliwack woman, 20, believed to be in Kelowna area

A parked Kelowna RCMP cruiser on Alumni Way on Sept. 23. Mounties have asked the public to avoid the area of Academy Way due to an ongoing police incident. (Twila Amato/Capital News)
Police incident closes Academy Way in Kelowna

Jan Paleta has been missing since Sept. 17. (Lake Country RCMP)
Body of missing Lake Country man found

Arora Richards, 4, experiments with her own art piece during the annual Art Walk at the Lake Country Community Complex. (Black Press file)
TAYLOR: Mixing up our senses