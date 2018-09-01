Deon Nel Photography Darren Kashin, executive sous chef at Craft Beer Market, will be adding his flair to the Fork and Spoon fundraiser.

Meet the chef: Kelowna sous chef inspired by helping others cook

Darren Kashin is mentoring aspiring chefs at the Craft Beer Market

As a former executive chef of the Kelowna Yacht Club and former general manager at La Lupita, Darren Kashin brings his expertise to help other chefs develop their skills at Craft Beer Market.

Darren Kashin is the executive sous chef at Craft and says his peers’ development is a major driver.

“My most impactful thing has been the development of the team. So my major focus is in a world where you can’t find any cooks, I make them,” he said.

His passion to be the best is what encourages him to teach others.

“When I was younger, in my early 20s, I wanted to be the best at everything, and that doesn’t go away, but what inspires me is making other people the best,” he said. “If people are better by being around me, like being able to handle a situation, or make a new dish or (perfect) a new technique, every day they’re getting better and I like being a part of that.”

RELATED: Meet the chef: Salt & Brick chef uses creativity each morning creating recipes

Kashin’s latest challenging is working with a new chefs, 40 per cent of whom have never cooked before.

The goal is not to get overwhelmed, he said.

“You have to roll with the punches, it’s really important to have a clean environment, so you’re not making a mess, and keeping a level head about it,” he said.

He tests his staff with Taco Tuesdays.

“I literally call it the day of 1,000 tacos because you’re literally standing there making a 1,000 tacos and that’s where we test a lot of the cooks who are doing better because it’s the easiest station and it’s the busiest,” he said.

“We’ll have a full (order) screen and it’ll literally crash because there are so many tacos.”

But he keeps the conversation going, creating conversation and tacos at the same time.

“We’re just making tacos, man,” Kashin tells them.

Using ingredients from the Food Bank, Kashin has yet to decide what to make for the Fork and Spoon fundraiser, but calls supporting the local community “fulfilling.”

“I honestly have no idea because I don’t know what to expect. But it’ll be a good day,” he said.

Kashin doesn’t have a favourite dish, but enjoys smoking and curing meats.

“I’ve literally smoked everything,” he said.

“You do our briskets, your pork bellies and all that stuff as well,” he said. “I like trying new things, seeing if they work or not. So that’s where I’m at with that.”

The Fork and Spoon Fundraiser will feature nine chefs from the Okanagan who are creating dishes using ingredients from the Central Okanagan Food Bank in Kelowna. Tickets are $250 and all proceeds will be donated to the food bank.

READ MORE: 9 chefs to use ingredients from Kelowna food bank to create delicious meal


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Highway 97 reopens near Okanagan Falls
Next story
Make phys. ed. a priority to avoid ‘embarrassing’ gym classes: experts

Just Posted

UBCO uses van as creative outlet, by living in it

Peter Navratil has been living in a van on and off for the past three years

Overdose Awareness Day event hears drug addiction is a health issue not a moral issue

Families of those lost to addiction, and those responding to the crisis, agree more needs to be done

Kelowna residents say so long to summer

Did you have fun in the sun?

Fifty years of the Fintry Queen

Former car ferry was turned into a faux stern-wheeler and renamed in 1968

UPDATE: Cyclist sent to hospital in Rutland accident

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle in Kelowna this afternoon

Meet the chef: Kelowna sous chef inspired by helping others cook

Darren Kashin is mentoring aspiring chefs at the Craft Beer Market

Letter: We must do more to prevent invasive mussels in our waters

Kelowna - Leaving those 4 inter-provincial border crossings unmonitored is a calculated risk.

Letter: Our ability to extinguish fires is an international embarrassment

Kelowna - Ice ages will come and go, heatwaves and droughts as well.

UBCO uses van as creative outlet, by living in it

Peter Navratil has been living in a van on and off for the past three years

Environment Canada says remain wary of smoke despite change in weather

Special air quality statement issued for south Okanagan.

Manitoba politician taking heat over Tweet about former teacher’s ‘hotness’

Steven Fletcher, an Independent member of the legislature, posted about his former grade 7 teacher

Deal reached on broken rail line to Churchill in Manitoba

The community on Hudson Bay has been isolated since spring flooding in 2017

Update: Highway 97 reopens near Okanagan Falls

Fire west of of town that closed highway appears to be holding at seven hectares

Snowy Mountain fire still smoky

Two of the three fires near Keremeos are considered held.

Most Read