Meet the candidates: Kelowna-Lake Country

Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles of all the Kelowna-Lake Country candidates.

Note: At the time of writing, the Green Party has not declared a candidate for the riding. The story will be updated with the candidate’s information once it is announced.

Brian Rogers – People’s Party of Canada

Brian Rogers has lived in the Okanagan Valley since the early ’70s and considers the valley his home.

A journeyman electrician, Rogers has worked at Western Star Trucks for 25 years before the company was sold. He has been a People’s Party of Canada (PPC) member since the party’s first meeting in Kelowna and became a founding member of the Kelowna-Lake Country PPC riding association. He claims that the government is silencing independent news and claims that the mainstream media is a Liberal party propaganda machine.

If elected, Rogers vows to defend Canada from “fringe radicals.” His platform will include building a smaller government, revamping the court system, revamping immigration policies and introducing less taxes. He also promises to fight against censorship and changing the police force to be more proactive instead of reactive.

Cade Desjarlais – NDP

Cade Desjarlais is the youngest candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country this federal election.

Born and raised in Kelowna, Desjarlais has lived in the riding his whole life. He is currently a second-year political science student at UBCO and is a director-at-large for the student union’s board of directors. He was appointed to the finance and oversight committee, where he oversees the union’s spending.

Desjarlais believes that affordability is the most important issue in his riding. He believes that the riding needs more affordable housing, more resources to help unhoused people and more initiatives to help low-income people who call Kelowna-Lake Country home. He fears that the rising cost of living will price people out of the community. As the youngest candidate, he hopes to bring a new perspective to Parliament Hill as the riding’s representative.

Desjarlais will also prioritize reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. As someone who is Cree-Metis, he will advocate to fulfill all calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate recent findings of unmarked graves at former residential schools in Canada.

Tim Krupa – Liberal Party

Tim Krupa, the Liberal candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country, believes that the city deserves better, active representation in Ottawa.

Krupa’s family has lived in the city since 1996, and he has been deeply involved in the community since he was a child. He is also no stranger to federal politics: he previously worked for the Prime Minister’s office. He graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He also graduated from the University of Oxford with a Master of Public Policy and a Master of Business Administration. Now, Krupa is vying to represent Kelowna-Lake Country in Ottawa this fall.

If elected, he will work to deliver sound economic and environmental policies as well as experienced representation for the riding. Krupa said his bachelor’s degree in biology, master’s in public policy and master’s in business administration has taught him how to create policies that will best meet Canadian’s needs. He also promises to be a proactive ally to marginalized communities in Kelowna by voting on key bills that will make Canada a much inclusive space to live in.

Tracy Gray – Conservative Party

Tracy Gray is the Conservative Party candidate and incumbent for Kelowna-Lake Country. She was first elected in 2019 on a platform promising to help small businesses and families from taxation policies she says are harmful.

Gray says she will continue to stand up for small businesses, not-for-profits and free speech. She will also stand against tax increases and soaring debt. She promises to listen to the community and bring concerns to the forefront in Ottawa.

Her ability to represent historically marginalized voices in her community was called into question, however, after voting against Bill C-6 in June. The bill would ban conversion therapy across the country, a discounted and traumatic practice that aims to change someone’s gender orientation or gender identity. She has since refused to apologize for the vote, claiming the bill’s wording makes it appear that having a conversation between parents and their children about sexuality is illegal. She has since been banned from all Kelowna Pride events and is no longer considered an ally by Kelowna Pride Society.

