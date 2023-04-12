Scales of Justice (File photo)

Scales of Justice (File photo)

‘Medicine man’ facing 6 sexual assault charges in Penticton

The man was offering “healing therapy” where the alleged offences took place

A man claiming to offer healing services is being charged with six counts of sexual assault.

Defence for Donald Wayne Ashley appeared in court on April 12 to update the conditions of the undertaking he was released on.

Under the new conditions, he is barred from going onto Penticton Indian Band Land. That is in addition to the no-contact order with the alleged victims.

The allegations against Ashley are that he was in the practice of providing “healing therapy” in the context of Indigenous cultural practices and while providing that therapy allegedly sexually assaulted the individuals.

A standard publication ban to protect the identities of the alleged victims was also issued by the court.

Ashley is scheduled to have another appearance in Penticton court on May 17.

READ ALSO: Judge weighs request to toss Chasing Horse’s sex abuse case

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
3-vehicle crash blocks southbound traffic on Highway 97 near airport
Next story
Look who’s back: Donald Trump’s big return to Fox News

Just Posted

Cole Bernier riding his Bowhead bike on In-N-Out Burger in Squamish with pro rider Rémy Métailler. (Cole Bernier/Submitted)
Kelowna mountain biker with spinal cord injury shreds Squamish classic with pro rider

Council congratulated West Kelowna’s 2022/2023 West Kelowna Youth Ambassadors. (L-R): Councillor Stephen Johnston, Councillor Carol Zanon, Huyen Nguyen, Arianna Sylvester, Thuhong Nguyen, Mayor Gord Milsom, Kyla Smith, Eva Minkley and Councillor Garrett Milsap. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)
Teahouse, housing summit, youth ambassadors: West Kelowna council briefs

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
3-vehicle crash blocks southbound traffic on Highway 97 near airport

BC Cancer Kelowna Executive Medical Director, Dr. Ross Halperin. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
‘It’s a privilege’: Legacy of caring continues at BC Cancer Kelowna