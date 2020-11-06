An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

B.C. health officials quietly rolled out a directive this week making medical masks a requirement within health facilities.

According to a news release from the Doctors of BC organization, the policy states that patients and visitors must wear medical masks when entering and leaving health care facilities, including doctor’s offices, hospitals and long-term care homes.

“The policy responds to concerns raised by many physicians who said masks are important in the health care setting because many patients who are seeking care are vulnerable,” Doctors of BC said.

According to the directive, issued Nov. 4, facilities will need to provide medical masks to those who need them.

Qualifying medical masks meet ASTM International and ISO (or equivalent) performance requirements for bacterial filtration efficiency, particulate filtration efficiency, fluid resistance, pressure differential, flame spread, skin sensitivity and cytotoxic testing.

There are exceptions: patients admitted into hospitals or those in long-term care won’t need to wear a mask when in their private rooms.

Many frontline workers have been calling for a clear mask policy since COVID-19 first peaked in mid March.

READ MORE: B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
24 additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the start of the pandemic is now 845

(Photo courtesy of Sydney Watt)
Vehicle incident slows traffic at Hwy 97 and Commonwealth Road

No one appears to be trapped in the vehicle

File photo
Single COVID-19 case contained at Vernon sports club

The Roster postponed squash season for two weeks following confirmed case

(United Way Southern Interior BC)
United Way moves 70th anniversary celebration online

United Way Southern Interior BC is launching an online fundraising campaign to celebrate

Emma Kearns. (Photo - UBCO Athletics)
CapriCMW scholarship awarded to UBCO cross country runner

Emma Kearns is the first cross-country athlete to win the CapriCMW Athletics Scholarship

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 17,149 since January, as well as 275 deaths

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Max Winkelman photo.
COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital construction site

There are seven confirmed cases linked to this outbreak

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Nov. 5, 2020, edition of the Vernon Morning Star was targeted by an individual or individuals looking to spread anti-mask, COVID-19 denying propaganda in a Coldstream newspaper box. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
COVID-19 denial propaganda litters the North Okanagan

Vernon Morning Star publisher learned readers found unusual flyer in Thursday edition

(HelloKelowna - Twitter)
Anti-vaccine billboards erected in West Kelowna

Interior Health hopes public relies on “trusted and accurate public health information”

Most Read