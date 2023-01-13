Mediation sought for stalled CUPE-Central Okanagan Public Schools contract talks

Both sides agree to seek mediation with Labour Relations Board

A strike vote could happen this weekend as CUPE and the Central Okanagan School District are failing to come to an agreement. (Black Press File photo)

A new contract agreement continues to allude talks between Central Okanagan Public Schools and unionized non-teaching staff as both sides have now agreed to apply for mediation from the Labour Relations Board.

To date, the parties have met seven times since October 2022, the most recent negotiating session being Thursday.

CUPE Local 3523, the union that represents school district support staff, education assistants, administrative staff, custodians, and bus drivers, has indicated to its members a strike vote could take place as early as Saturday, but so far the union leadership has made no public comments on the status of the negotiations.

In a press release, the school district advised a strike vote is neither a strike notice nor does it necessarily mean the union will go on strike.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools is hopeful that the parties can build on the progress already made at the bargaining table and reach an agreement,” said the school district news release released late Thursday evening.

Overshadowing the contract talks is a Provincial Framework Agreement (PFA) reached between the province and CUPE on Sept. 23, 2022, which set out wage increases for three years.

The province also allocated $11.5 million among school districts across B.C. to resolve other outstanding contract issues, with Central Okanagan’s share of that being $1.8 million.

The province set a deadline of Jan. 25 for all school district-CUPE contracts to be settled, otherwise, that funding is recalled by the province, leaving some open questions about how negotiations proceed from that point.

The three-year contract between CUPE and the school district expired in June 2022 and the two sides have not agreed on one item up for negotiation in a new deal.

READ MORE: Strike vote looming as school district-CUPE talks stalled

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Big snow dump at Big White near Kelowna
Next story
Kelowna council to consider new industrial development

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of industrial development proposed for 9640 McCarthy Road in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council to consider new industrial development

A strike vote could happen this weekend as CUPE and the Central Okanagan School District are failing to come to an agreement. (Black Press File photo)
Mediation sought for stalled CUPE-Central Okanagan Public Schools contract talks

Randee Neumeyer
Comedy show shakes up Okanagan winter

(Photo contributed)
Big snow dump at Big White near Kelowna