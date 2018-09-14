Measles warning issued for Vancouver music festival, restaurant, other locations

A list of the specific locations and times in Vancouver, which range between Saturday and Tuesday, is available on the health authority’s website.

Measles is most dangerous for young children. (Wikicommons media)

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning anyone who went to the Skookum Festival, visited Noodlebox Mount Pleasant or the Outdoor Community Block Party or used public transit in Vancouver at specific times that they may have been exposed to measles.

An individual who attended those locations has been confirmed to have the highly-contagious disease that is spread through the air.

A list of the specific locations and times, which range between Saturday and Tuesday, is available on the health authority’s website.

Anyone who attended those locations at the specified times and who has not been fully immunized with two doses of the measles vaccine, nor had the disease in the past, should see a doctor immediately.

The health authority says if you think you have been exposed and are not immune to measles, you should get immunized within six days of exposure to protect yourself.

Anyone who caught the disease at one of those events would begin developing symptoms between Sept. 15 and Sept. 29 and should see a doctor but phone the doctor’s office first to avoid exposing others.

“The active measles virus can remain in a room or on a surface for two hours after the person has left. So if someone was on a bus, it could remain on that bus for two hours after that person left the bus,” Vancouver Coastal Health communications lead Tiffany Akins said.

“That’s why it’s so important to just be vaccinated because it spreads through the air.”

Most people are immune to measles because they’ve had two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella vaccines or had the illness in the past. However, the health authority is warning that individuals born between 1970 and 1994 or who grew up outside of British Columbia may have received only one dose and would require a second.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Related: Second measles scare this summer at YVR

Related: Measles scare at Vancouver airport

The locations and times of concern are:

  • Saturday, Sept. 8 – Skookum Festival, Stanley Park, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 8 – Aquabus from Olympic Village to Hornby Street, approximate trip start was 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 8 – Canada Line SkyTrain from Vancouver City Centre to Broadway-City Hall Station, 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 9 – Outdoor Community Block Party at 1188 Quebec Street, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 9 – Main Street bus from Terminal Station to Broadway, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 11 – Noodlebox Mount Pleasant (2511 Main Street) – Noon – 6 p.m.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna vice-principal honoured for commitment to school athletics
Next story
Suspect in Toronto van attack that left 10 people dead to appear in court

Just Posted

Row housing development up for approval in Lake Country

A new development proposal will be brought to council Tuesday night

Care hubs to be discussed in Kelowna for seniors

Creating Communities of Care: Kelowna Forum is underway

Blood drive returns to Lake Country

The district’s third blood clinic will be held at Winfield Memorial Hall

Interior Health moves adult services site in Kelowna

Effective Saturday, Sept. 15, Adult Day Services is moving behind Orchard Park Mall

Kelowna shaped by colourful characters

Don Knox is the president of the Central Okanagan Heritage Society

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kamloops RCMP cuff four in motel room after alleged assault; firearms seized

Two men and two women tried to leave, but were taken into custody by Kamloops RCMP

Police recover some of the stolen wigs intended for children with cancer

Vancouver police say no arrests have been made at this time, still hope to recover rest of the wigs

B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’

Peace River South teacher Gadagboe Koffie Assigbe was teaching social studies in the region

B.C.’s local politicians vote to keep fossil fuel efforts local

UBCM endorses electric cars, not writing to oil companies

Ghomeshi reflects on fallout from trial in The New York Review of Books

Essay marks the first time Ghomeshi has addressed the trial publicly

Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort pleads guilty

Deal requires him to co-operate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation

Supreme Court sides with Rogers in illegal movie downloading case

9-0 decision could end up saving Rogers and other internet providers many thousands of dollars

Crews on Haida Gwaii place booms, monitor air quality around grounded barge

Council of the Haida Nation has provided an update on efforts to assess and salvage the barge

Most Read