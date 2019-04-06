Measles catch-up immunization program being offered to Kelowna children, teens

Interior Health has issued a statement to parents about the program in the Central Okanagan

Interior Health is notifying parents that the province is starting a measle catch-up program for children.

This program will run from April through June 2019 for children in kindergarten to grade 12 who are not up-to-date for measles vaccinations. This will help to protect children against measles disease, IH released in a statement to parents.

Children should get two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine. This will offer children the best protection against measles, the statement said.

If your child has a record of two doses of the MMR vaccine, they are up-to-date for measles protection. You will only get a consent package if your child is not up-to-date.

Kindergarten students:

• Kindergarten students will continue to be immunized at health centres. You can find your local health centre at https://immunizebc.ca/finder.

• If your child has not received two doses of measles-containing vaccine, you will receive an automated telephone reminder to call your health centre to book an appointment.

Students in Grades 1-12:

• One dose of MMR vaccine will be offered through school-based clinics to students who require a first or second dose of MMR vaccine.

• You will receive a consent package via the school in the coming weeks if your child requires a first or second dose of MMR vaccine.

If you receive a consent package but feel that your child has had two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, please give a copy of their immunization record to your local health centre. Visit https://immunizebc.ca/tips-locating-immunization-records for tips to locate immunization records.

