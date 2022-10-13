McDougall Creek wildfire north of West Kelowna increases in size

The blaze was caused on lightning on Tuesday, Oct. 11

The McDougall Creek wildfire north of West Kelowna grew in size overnight.

As of Thursday morning (Oct. 13), the blaze is now an estimated 2.2 hectares, up from 1.6 hectares. The fire remains out of control.

The blaze started on Tuesday morning (Oct. 11) with the suspected cause being lightning.

On Wednesday, BC Wildfire has seven personnel on-site attacking the blaze with bucket support from two helicopters.

The Hidden Creek Forest Service Road wildfire was also discovered on Tuesday just north of the McDougall Creek fire and is now deemed ‘under control’ after growing to 0.01 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire announced on Wednesday that the Kamloops Fire Centre is extending the category two and three open fire prohibitions for public safety and human-caused wildfire fires during these unseasonably warn and dry weather conditions. The extension is in effect until noon on Friday, Oct. 28.

