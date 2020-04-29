This Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a McDonald’s sign in Salt Lake City. McDonald’s Canada says it will start importing beef as Canada’s beef supply chain struggles amid COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rick Bowmer

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

McDonald’s Canada says it will start importing beef as Canada’s beef supply chain struggles to meet current demand amid COVID-19.

The restaurant chain, which prides itself on using only Canadian beef, says in a statement that its change in policy is due to limited processing capacity at Canadian suppliers, such as a Cargill Inc. plant near High River, Alta.

Cargill has shuttered operations temporarily after a worker died from the COVID-19 coronavirus and hundreds of other employees tested positive.

McDonald’s says in a statement it will start sourcing beef from its pre-approved suppliers and facilities outside of Canada effective immediately.

However, it will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports.

The company says it is also temporarily removing its Angus burgers from menus in Canada — though restaurants may sell them until supplies run out.

READ MORE: ‘Death is so real:’ Immigrant group says meat workers afraid after plant closure

READ MORE: Ottawa announces $62.5 million for country’s fish and seafood sector

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Beef IndustryCoronavirusRestaurants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Photos: A look at Kelowna’s hotel history
Next story
Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts

Just Posted

West Kelowna authorizes up to $6M in borrowing amid pandemic

The Revenue Anticipation Borrowing Bylaw was passed by council on Tuesday

Photos: A look at Kelowna’s hotel history

Capital News takes a trip down memory lane to tell the story of Kelowna hotels past and present

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

Okanagan group launches fundraising page for PPE

The group also now has over 50 members throughout Central Okanagan

West Kelowna Warriors support foodbank with takeout event

Warriors to donate $10 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank for every order over $30 at a selection of local restaurants

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

More than half of Canadian companies seeing sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

Survey suggests nearly one in five businesses have laid off 80 per cent or more of their workforce

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

Morning Start: There are more twins being born now than ever before

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding in Williams Lake area

Thanks to Wayne Peterson, the Tribune is providing an aerial view

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Details surrounding the deal have not been released and remain confidential

Canada’s dairy processors to lose $100M if USMCA takes effect in July: Plett

‘We’re not talking small adjustments,” says Mathieu Frigon, CEO of the Dairy Processors Association of Canada

Plan in the works for safe re-opening of B.C. restaurants amid COVID-19: BCRFA

Group of restaurateurs from around B.C. to show preliminary plan to health officials

Most Read