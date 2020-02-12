McCulloch Road to close for water construction work

This work marks the last road disruption for Phase 1 Kelowna Integrated Water Supply construction

McCulloch Road between Reekie/Rose and Gulley roads is anticipated for closure beginning Feb. 24 until late-April, marking the last major road disruption required for Phase 1 Kelowna Integrated Water Supply construction in Southeast Kelowna.

A detour via Hart and Gulley roads will be available for through traffic. Residents with homes in the closed section, as well as emergency vehicles, will have access to McCulloch Road from the Gulley Road end only.

BC Transit Route 12 McCulloch will be detoured via Spiers Road and bus stops on KLO and McCulloch roads between Spiers and June Springs Road will be closed.

The school bus stop will be moved to the McCulloch and Gulley Road intersection.

“The closure of McCulloch road is necessary to replace a major irrigation pipe that’s been prone to failure in recent years,” said Patrick Aylard, City of Kelowna project manager. “Planning the timing was tricky because we needed to do it outside of the growing season but close enough to paving season in order to ensure the most efficient completion of the work.”

A neighbourhood meeting will be held with information about the closure and remaining project work at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at East Kelowna Hall.

As the project wraps up, service line connections, meter pit installations and intersection work will continue.

Paving will be completed in the Spring on Senger, Bemrose, Dall, Munson, Miller and Seddon roads. Remaining traffic impacts are expected to be in smaller areas than experienced last summer and typically less than a couple of weeks in duration.

This $86-million, multi-year project, will separate agricultural and domestic water systems in Southeast Kelowna and deliver a sustainable water supply to agriculture in the South Mission. The project will bring clean drinking water to about 2,000 households and meet Interior Health’s 2025 clean drinking water mandate almost 10 years earlier than planned in Southeast Kelowna.

