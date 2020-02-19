(File)

McCulloch Road closure begins Monday

The road is anticipated to reopen by April 17

McCulloch Road between Reekie/Rose and Gulley roads will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 24, and is anticipated to reopen by April 17.

A detour via Hart and Gulley roads will be available for through traffic. Residents with homes in the closed section, as well as emergency vehicles, will have access to McCulloch Road from the Gulley Road end only.

Local businesses will remain open and accessible during construction. People riding bikes are also encouraged to avoid active construction areas due to uneven road surfaces. Motorists are urged to give themselves extra time or use alternate routes.

BC Transit Route 12 McCulloch will be detoured via Spiers Road and bus stops on KLO and McCulloch roads between Spiers and June Springs Road will be closed.

The school bus stop will be moved to the McCulloch and Gulley Road intersection.

The work marks the last major road disruption required for Phase 1 Kelowna Integrated Water Supply construction in Southeast Kelowna.

READ MORE: Largest aircraft to operate at YLW begins service to Toronto this summer

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Okanagan Regional District proposes annual hospital tax hike
Next story
VIDEO: Man charged after allegedly wielding two meat cleavers in Lower Mainland Walmart

Just Posted

Interior Health seeks up to $20 million for new MRI equipment at Kelowna General Hospital

The funding would go towards new MRI system and machine

UBC Okanagan to host Festival of Ideas with BC’s lieutenant governor

The inaugural event will feature a panel discussion with Janet Austin, B.C.’s lieutenant governor

AlleyCATS Okanagan: Pet of the week

Meet Softy a five-year-old Himalayan cat available for adoption

Largest aircraft to operate at YLW begins service to Toronto this summer

The Boeing 767-300ER will increase seat availability for flights to Toronto by 40 per cent

B.C. budget fails to ‘excite’ Kelowna business community

Chamber says Budget 2020 lacks a clearly defined competitiveness strategy

Kelowna divers ready to take on 2020 B.C. Winter Games

The athletes have been training four days a week

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett says they can be in Smithers Thursday

Guidelines regulate Summerland cannabis stores

The municipality’s policy, 300.6 establishes the 50-metre buffer zone around schools and parks

Penticton MLA urges government to address fatal stretch of Hwy 97

“People are being injured and lives are being lost on this stretch of highway.” - MLA Dan Ashton

Shuswap woman creates stress-reducing cuffs for Alzheimer’s patients

Personal connection to disease adds meaning to endeavour

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

Supreme Court trial will decide arson charges while Provincial Court will look at breach charge

Alleged Okanagan animal abusers still awaiting trial date

Trial date expected to be set within the next three weeks

Province shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

HERGOTT: Driving while intoxicated

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Most Read