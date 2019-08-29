Mayor responds to Lake Country road issues

Beaver Lake Road isn’t the priority for the district

Debris and damage on Beaver Lake Road which has raised serious concerns in Lake Country. (Bruce Williams)

The unsightly Beaver Lake Road has been acknowledged by the District of Lake Country, but immediate fixes are not to be expected.

Poor roads conditions were brought forward to Lake Country council over the past month by resident Bruce Williams, who called the road a safety concern full of “bone jarring potholes” and roadside debris.

Mayor James Baker addressed the concerns directly, stating that though the district has not forgotten about Beaver Lake Road, it is not a primary route included in the district’s Tranportation for Tomorrow Plan.

The plan identifies only 53 kilometres of the over 200 kms of roads in Lake Country which are considered primary routes.

“While all roads in the district are important, the primary routes represent the transportation loops around the district that enable roadway users to get from their trip origin to their trip destination safely and efficiently,” Baker said.

READ MORE: Road conditions concerns ignored by district says Lake Country resident

READ MORE: Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Baker and council recognize that the Beaver Lake Road is used is part by tourists heading to the many tourists destinations along the road; they encourage motorists to drive to the conditions of the roads as road design and maintenance is restricted to budget and priorities constraints.

“Council has the unenviable task of making decisions on the priority of investment of tax payer dollars to cover all municipal services provided to both residents and visitors of the Lake Country community,” Baker said.

“You may not agree with the decisions of council on the allocation of resources for specific projects, including road renewal andmaintenance, but we would like to assure you that we have not ignored or forgotten about Beaver Lake Road.”

More information and Lake Country projects can be found at lakecountry.bc.ca/projects.

