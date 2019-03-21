Air Canada announced they will be dropping some flights in Penticton. (Western News staff file photo)

Mayor calls on South Okanagan-Similkameen residents to voice concerns on Air Canada changes

Mayor is calling on all residents in the South Okanagan-Similkameen to voice opinions

The City of Penticton mayor is calling on all residents in the South Okanagan-Similkameen to let Air Canada know their opinion about service cuts at the Penticton airport.

Air Canada announced in February that they would be using the larger Bombardier Q400 plane but dropping their 10:50 p.m. flight and the 6 a.m. flight from Penticton to Vancouver. This would leave three daily flights between Penticton and Vancouver.

READ ALSO: Air Canada cuts fourth flight from Penticton to Vancouver

“Trust me, we are doing everything we can to make sure they reverse their decision. We have been trying from day one. But we have to get the whole South Okanagan to let them know what they are doing is an error,” said Mayor John Vassilaki. “If we don’t get the co-operation of the public all the way to Summerland to Osoyoos to Princeton — if it is just the City of Penticton — that isn’t going to do it. If everyone gets involved that is what we need.”

READ ALSO: Penticton MLA confident Air Canada will address resident concerns

Vassilaki, speaking at the Rotary Club of Penticton meeting on Wednesday, said that along with other politicians in the South Okanagan and regional district and various stakeholders he attended a meeting with Air Canada recently.

READ ALSO: South Okanagan politicians petitioning Air Canada for Penticton-Vancouver flight

“We had a two hour visit with one of the main people of the airline. They were concerned as well with the cuts, but I don’t know whether we convinced them to either delay or not go through with their decisions. They have made no promises, but they said they would be looking into it. You know what that means with large corporations, don’t call us we will call you,” he said.

Area residents are encouraged to provide their feedback to the City of Penticton and RDOS about the proposed Air Canada flight changes at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Road reopened after landslide
Next story
Deer showing up in South Okanagan urban areas

Just Posted

Crown drops one Vernon assault trial against Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

Temperature records broken across the Okanagan

Bob Marley said it best: The sun is shining and the weather is sweet

Kelowna’s young professionals wary of federal incentives for millennial homebuyers

A few professionals are skeptical that the federal budget announcements will help young people

West Kelowna man, Yorkshire terrier chased by coyote

Animal sightings have been reported around the Central Okanagan

Okanagan College class looks to disrupt fatphobia with art

The class installed art installations around Okanagan College to break down stigma

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

Trans woman hopes funding cut will send message to B.C. rape crisis group

Rape Relief does not turn transgender women away and often connects them to other services, group says

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Mayor calls on South Okanagan-Similkameen residents to voice concerns on Air Canada changes

Mayor is calling on all residents in the South Okanagan-Similkameen to voice opinions

VIDEO: Men strut their stuff in Underwear Show for Penticton triathlete

Clients of Okanoggin Barbers strutted their stuff to raise funds for Ironman athlete Jen Annett

South Okanagan to host major national golf event

The Osoyoos Golf Club hosts the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championships

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Most Read