Geoff Regier will speak at this year’s VegFest on May 26. (VegFest)

Mayor Basran declares vegan week

VegFest kicks off in Kelowna for a second year

Mayor Colin Basran will announce “Vegan Awareness Week” on May 22 at City Hall.

Many local businesses and restaurants will participate in Vegan Awareness Week by offering special promotions and discounts at their stores.

In addition, to accent the week of veganism, the second annual VegFest will take place from 10 to 5 p.m., on May 26 at Immaculata Regional High School.

Over 60 vendors will showcase their sensational plant-based food options, apparel and accessories, animal testing free beauty and health products, and environmentally conscious merchandise. Five mobile plant-based fast-food trucks will also be in attendance to serve plant-based snack or lunch in the outdoor picnic area.

The event has scheduled speakers such as animal advocate Geoff Refier, journalist and animal rights activist Erin Janus and Sheanne and Dan Moskaluk, vegan plant-based lifestyle advocates.

All procedes will be donated to local animal sanctuaries.

READ MORE: Sister of cancer victim cycles across Canada to raise awareness

READ MORE: Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

Previous story
Mother of accused charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV
Next story
Oil companies, 24-cent gap between B.C., Alberta to be focus of gas price probe

Just Posted

Former Kelowna hockey player dies after battle with ALS

Mitch Wilson was born in Kelowna and was 57 when he died

Toddler sustains serious injuries after falling from Rutland balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment on May 18

Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Steven Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Bus pull returns to Kelowna with record 17 teams

Teams of eight people will pull a BC Transit bus for their community on May 25

Search for missing kayaker turned over to West Kelowna RCMP

A 71-year-old man’s kayak floated ashore on Friday

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

North Okanagan tests out two $10/day childcare sites

Katrine Conroy came to Vernon to tour universal child care prototype sites, including the one at Maven Lane

Okanagan medical cannabis shop shutting doors

Herb’s Health Centre has been operating without a city business licence for nearly a year

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Okanagan city to give out fines for sitting on sidewalk

Residents of Penticton will soon be fined for sitting or laying on sidewalks

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Most Read