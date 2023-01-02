A cyclist died after a crash with a vehicle on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Kelowna on May 24. (Jordy Cunningham/Black Press Media)

A cyclist died after a crash with a vehicle on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Kelowna on May 24. (Jordy Cunningham/Black Press Media)

May 2022: Two strange vehicle crashes happen within three days

The crash on Highway 97 led to a fatality

A couple of vehicles incidents two days apart from each other headlined what happened around Lake Country in May.

Highway fatality

On May 24, a section of Highway 97 between Lake Country and Kelowna was closed following a fatal collision.

Just before 7 a.m., a cyclist died after colliding with a vehicle on Highway 97 close to Parkinson Drive, close to Jealous Fruits.

The cyclist died at the scene, the RCMP confirmed.

Because of the crash, traffic was chaos around town for most of the day as a crash also occurred on the alternate route, Glenmore Road.

Car into house

A few days later on May 26 around 10 p.m., a BMW barrelled through a fence into a yard, and almost into a house.

Police, fire, emergency services, and FortisBC all attended the scene at Taiji Court.

When on scene, the police arrested the 37-year old driver for impaired operation and dangerous driving. The driver caused ‘extensive damage’ to the property, fence, and yard, according to RCMP media relations officer Tammy Lobb.

bike lanescar crashLake Countrymotor vehicle crashOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Just Posted

The Kelowna Community Fridge needs a new home. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna’s only community fridge out of commission until it finds a new home

A cyclist died after a crash with a vehicle on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Kelowna on May 24. (Jordy Cunningham/Black Press Media)
May 2022: Two strange vehicle crashes happen within three days

Sea Otters in love. (Contributed)
Top 10 fun facts of the year

With an abundance of salmon in 2022, Helen Sandy enjoys the process of smoking salmon at her home in Sugar Cane near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured