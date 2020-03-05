Massive road improvement projects coming to Lake Country in 2020

Almost $3.8 million will be spent by district towards projects around future H.S. Grenda Middle School

The District of Lake Country is planning to complete almost $3.8 million worth of road improvement projects around Bottom Wood Lake Road in 2020.

According to the district’s 2020-2024 Financial Plan, most of the road improvement projects will be made around the future HS Grenda Middle School.

Highlights from the improvements include a new roundabout next to the school, a new creek crossing and road realignment at the Berry Road roundabout and improved accessibility for people accessing the Swalwell sports fields from Bottom Wood Lake Road.

READ MORE:Lake Country’s growth spurt continues

“(This) project is being driven by the construction of the new HS Grenda Middle School due to open 2021,” said the district in a statement.

“This is the first phase of the proposed road improvements along this section of Bottom Wood Lake Road and will provide sidewalks, streetlights, bike lanes, road renewal and utility upgrades between the Berry Road roundabout and the southern end of Swalwell Park.”

Once completed, the the new middle school will provide up to 600 new spaces for grade six, seven and eight students in the district.

The district said it anticipates the road improvements projects to occur between May and October of 2020.

Of the $3.8 million project cost, almost $850,000 is coming for the district’s road reserve, $800,000 is coming from the district’s capital works reserve and another $350,000 is coming from the district’s gas tax.

The district approved its five-year capital plan during a meeting on Tuesday, March 3.

