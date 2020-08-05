Masks urged for some students returning to Vernon schools

Phase two sees students return full-time Sept. 8

They aren’t mandatory, but masks are being recommended for some students returning to classes Sept. 8.

As part of the provincial back to school plan, the Vernon School District is returning to full-time, in-class instruction.

Along with organizing schools into learning groups/cohorts, the district says “older students should wear masks.”

Reusable masks for staff and older students will be available upon request.

READ MORE: B.C. prepares back to school plan for students in COVID-19

Meanwhile, some bells could be adjusted as well to accommodate the new learning groups/cohorts which will be formed.

“District staff are currently working with secondary school administration to determine if and how timetables will need to be adjusted,” district board chair Robert Lee and superintendent Joe Rogers said in a letter to families.

Elementary students will be in their regular division (class) for the majority of the day, while lunch time/activities will be organized to a maximum of 60 students in a cohort.

Secondary schools’ timetables will be organized into learning group cohorts of a maximum of 120.

Busing will be provided and additional funds have been provided by the ministry of education for more cleaning supplies, cleaning staff and reusable masks.

Further details are expected to be sent out to families Aug. 26, after the district meets with the Vernon Teachers’ Association, CUPE and DPAC to develop a local return to school plan, which will be submitted to the ministry by Aug. 21.

“We are looking forward to welcoming all of our students back to school in September,” the district said.

Site-based occupation health and safety committee training will also occur prior to school start-up.

READ MORE: Vernon library offers up Nintendo Switch Lite

READ MORE: Body of 21-year-old man found in Okanagan Lake

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchoolsStudents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kelowna wildfire ‘under control’
Next story
‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Okanagan highlanders dance in support of kids, food banks

A nationwide virtual dance-a-thon will garner donations for Food Bank Canada and Kids Help Phone

Central Okanagan residents invited to give input on regional transport plan

The plan will help Central Okanagan governments work together to connect people and places across the region

Okanagan set for thunderstorms before sunny weekend

Thunderstorms are predicted to give way to a hot, sunny weekend around Kelowna

Body of 21-year-old man found in Okanagan Lake

BC Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances of the man’s death

UBC Okanagan caps digital fees per course amid COVID-19

The UBCO student senate capped fees at $65 per class for the first winter term in 2020

Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info

Air Canada, WestJet say they provide names and contact information

Alberta man’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after five-day search

‘The depth of the water, as well as the topography of the lake, made the recovery of the deceased very challenging’ - RCMP

Masks urged for some students returning to Vernon schools

Phase two sees students return full-time Sept. 8

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

West Kelowna wildfire ‘under control’

B.C. Wildfire anticipates no further growth from the three-hectare fire

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Dry Lake wildfire now classified as held

Wildfire was burning out of control north of Princeton for three days

Most Read