Masks still required for most areas of Kelowna International Airport

Masks will continue to be mandatory for most areas of Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

While COVID-19 mandates are changing across the country, masks continue to be mandatory when travelling by air and for other federally-regulated travel.

The province announced changes to mask mandates in public indoor settings effective Mar. 11. At YLW, masks continue to be mandatory at security screening, in the departures lounge, and for arriving passengers until they have exited into the baggage claim area.

This includes pre-board screening, departure lounge food and beverage locations unless seated and actively eating or drinking, airside corridors and airbridges.

Masks are recommended, but not mandatory, in the pre-security area of the airport.

Passengers are still required to wear a mask on an aircraft for the duration of their flight. Mask requirements may be different when passengers reach their destination, and are encouraged to check requirements at the airports they are travelling to throughout their journey.

