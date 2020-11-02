The RDCO's 2020-2024 financial plan has been approved. (File)

Masks required in Regional District of Central Okanagan buildings

All visitors to indoor RDCO facilities are now required to wear masks

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) announced visitors are now required to wear masks or face coverings if they are coming to indoor RDCO facilities, starting immediately.

The announcement comes after the provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s statement that wearing masks or face coverings in public spaces is now an “expectation”, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in B.C.

For residents visiting RDCO buildings, this means masks will be required when they come to the KLO Road administration office, the Environmental Education Centre (EECO) in Mission Creek Regional Park, as well as the regional dog pound on Weddell Place.

Each facility is currently open with restrictions on the number of visitors, hand sanitizing requirements upon entry, physical distancing and protective barriers.

Non-medical masks will be available at the main entrance of each facility if you happen not to have one on hand.

RDCO staff will also wear a mask when having any indoor or outdoor interaction with the public unless there is a physical barrier in place.

The regional district is also encouraging residents to reduce in-person visits whenever possible by contacting staff by phone or email and by looking for information through the RDCO’s website.

Those who need specialized services such as development applications and building inspections are advised to continue arranging appointments with staff by phone or email.

READ: Mask mandate in effect at City of Kelowna facilities

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCoronavirus

