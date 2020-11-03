Masks required at all Okanagan YMCA facilities

Those attending Kelowna Family YMCA, H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre and the Downtown YMCA, will be required to wear a mask

The YMCA of the Okanagan is joining the growing list of facilities that are requiring masks to be worn inside buildings.

The mask requirement comes after recommendations from the Provincial Health Officer that masks be worn indoor public spaces.

Those visiting all Y-operated health, fitness and aquatics facilities — including the Kelowna Family YMCA, H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre and the Downtown YMCA, will be required to wear a mask.

The City of Kelowna and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan announced, on Monday, a mandatory mask-wearing policy in all of its facilities.

Masks will be required when entering the YMCA of Okanagan facilities and programs and when moving through shared spaces like lobbies, hallways, change rooms and spectator areas. They will not be required while actively engaging in physical activity in the pool, fitness/conditioning rooms, gymnasium or multi-purpose rooms.

This applies to all staff, members, participants, and visitors except children 12 years and under and those who have an underlying medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask.

Masks will be made available for facility users, who do not have a mask of their own, for a limited time. All users are reminded to stay home if feeling unwell.

