Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond no longer employed with UBC

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, former B.C. Representative for Children and Youth, speaks to a reporter in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The University of British Columbia and prominent B.C. scholar and lawyer Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond have cut ties.

UBC’s director of university of affairs, Matthew Ramsey, wouldn’t provide details on why Turpel-Lafond is no longer employed, but said she hasn’t worked there since Dec. 16.

The move comes in the wake of a CBC News investigation published on Oct. 13 that questions Turpel-Lafond’s claims of Indigenous ancestry. The story digs into her past and finds contradicting information between the Cree heritage she has asserted, and which has characterized her career as an accomplished scholar and former judge, and historical records of her family and hometown.

Turpel-Lafond has been largely silent on the matter, but in a tweet following the release of the story said “I am of Cree, Scottish & English heritage & hold the name aki-kwe & am an active member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation. My credentials have been vetted at the highest levels of our country.”

I am of Cree, Scottish & English heritage & hold the name aki-kwe & am an active member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation. My credentials have been vetted at the highest levels of our country. Read my statement here #bcpoli #skpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/nj15RryLTy — METL (@METLAkikwe) October 14, 2022

At the time, UBC said it couldn’t comment on personal information about their employees, but that it relies on self-identification by candidates when hiring for Indigenous scholarship or leadership roles. Turpel-Lafond formerly directed the university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre. Up until Dec. 16, she was a tenured professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law.

She is also well-known in B.C. for producing the In Plain Sight: Addressing Indigenous-specific Racism and Discrimination in B.C. Health Care report, and working with the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs on legal efforts Heiltsuk grandfather and granddaughter Maxwell Johnson and Tori-Anne Tweedie.

The UBCIC backed Turpel-Lafond in October when the investigation was released.

“Issues of First Nations identity and community membership are for Indigenous peoples, families, and governments to sort through based on their own laws, customs, and traditions,” the union said in a statement at the time.

Black Press Media has reached out to Turpel-Lafond for comment.

READ ALSO: UBCIC backs Turpel-Lafond after investigation questions her Indigenous heritage

@janeskrypnek

jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousUBC