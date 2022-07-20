Marine rescue after CPR from Okanagan Lake beach

A person receiving CPR was taken from Paul’s Tomb beach by marine rescue

A person receiving CPR was taken from Paul’s Tomb beach by marine rescue.

The Kelowna fire department was alerted of a person requiring medical assistance shortly before 11 a.m. on July 20.

The fire department dispatched both a Gator and marine rescue to the difficult to access beach. Marine rescue arrived on the scene first and took the person to the Kelowna Yacht Club where they were transferred to an ambulance.

The person will likely be taken to Kelowna General Hospital, said Kelowna Fire.

Their condition has not been disclosed.

