March to Close All Slaughterhouses in Kelowna this weekend

The demonstration takes place for the second year in a row this Saturday.

March to Close All Slaughterhouses, an annual event in support of animal rights, takes place in Kelowna for its second year this weekend.

The peaceful demonstration will begin at 11:45 a.m. at the Spirit of Sail monument and the participants will march three kilometres through downtown Kelowna ending with a vigil at the start-point.

The march invites participants to join with instruments and signs to memorialize the losses of animal lives, according to the group’s Facebook page.

The March to Close all Slaughterhouses is an international event that sees marches in 32 cities across 12 countries.

Michael Rodriguez
