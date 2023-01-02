March: Man with gun arrested in West Kelowna after allegedly stealing a truck

Incident started around 8 a.m. Mar. 7 after a three-vehicle crash at Glenmore and Union roads

Dashcam video from the takedown shows a multitude of police vehicles converging on the scene on Highway 97 in West Kelowna. (YouTube)

A wild incident involving a crash, a man with a gun, and a martial artist made headlines in March 2022.

It started around 8 a.m. on Mar. 7 after a three-vehicle crash involving a stolen truck at Glenmore and Union roads. Police said a man who allegedly stole the truck then tried to take another vehicle by force from someone who had stopped to assist in the crash.

Turns out, that Good Samaritan knew jiu-jitsu. When the suspect pulled a gun, which misfired, the martial artist used a choke hold to neutralize the situation but was bear-sprayed.

The suspect stole a different truck and sped away.

RCMP tracked him down and arrested him a few hours later in West Kelowna at Highway 97 and Grizzly Road.

At the time police said Kenneth Patrick Morrison faced several charges including attempted murder.

In 2017, Morrison pleaded guilty to vehicle theft, evading police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident after stealing a cleaning van in Saskatchewan, according to the Regina Leader-Post.

A Regina provincial court judge sentenced Morrison to time served. Charges against Morrison relating to the March 2022 incident are still before the courts.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaGun ViolenceRCMPYear in Review

Dashcam video from the takedown shows a multitude of police vehicles converging on the scene on Highway 97 in West Kelowna. (YouTube)
