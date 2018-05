Kelowna - Our interactive map will help you keep up with emergency events

To help residents keep track of emergency orders and alerts, we have created a map with updates on the latest emergency situations in the Central Okanagan.

Evacuation alerts are currently in effect for West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Vernon.

