A salmon is placed in a vessel to be lifted by a helicopter and transported up the Fraser River past a massive rock slide near Big Bar, west of Clinton, B.C., on Wednesday July 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

Helicopter airlifts of migrating salmon have been temporarily halted at a rock slide in the Fraser River because officials say large numbers of fish are now getting past the obstruction on their own.

A statement from the team working at the Big Bar landslide says acoustic monitoring, radio tags and visual observations confirm chinook and sockeye salmon are swimming through the landslide unaided.

The statement says the fish are finally getting past the blockage because water levels have fallen and crews have successfully shifted some of the huge boulders that created a five-metre waterfall across the river earlier this year.

It had the potential to prevent millions of migrating Fraser River salmon from reaching spawning grounds north of the Clinton area.

RELATED: Significant progress made securing fish passage on the Fraser River at landslide site

Helicopters had been used to lift nearly 60,000 fish over the rockfall, but experts remain concerned about the ability of the returning run of 1.5 million pink salmon to get past the slide.

They say helicopter and truck-transfer operations will resume if the smaller, weaker species can’t follow its chinook and sockeye cousins upriver.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Just Posted

Okanagan Basin Water Board meeting to address importance of all water in the valley

The annual OBWB will address ongoing water issues throughout the Okanagan Friday

BREAKING: Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Fire crews responding to ‘weird smell’ at École De L’Anse-Au-Sable

Firefighters were focusing their investigation on the gym

Montreal Canadiens goalie joins Rockets for practice

Carey Price stopped in for a visit at Rockets camp Thursday

New ride-hailing company to launch in Kelowna

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Roundup from Armstrong’s Rodeo

Check out some of the action from the Finning Canada Pro Rodeo Tour

B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Documents provide more info on 2017 overdose death of employee from Sunrise Pharmacy

Garbage attracts bears, put it away or face fines: B.C. conservation officers

Conservation officers from Vernon issue dangerous wildlife attractant orders in Swansea Point area

Princeton community rallies together to search for lost Abbotsford dog

Search is on for a lost snickerdoodle

Kicking Horse widening budget up $128 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

RDOS director raises questions about process for police officer’s replacement

Ted De Jager left his role as top cop in South Okanagan Similkameen in July

Films fund Okanagan student’s education

Okangan Screen Arts presents $2,000 bursaries

Poll: If you were being hunted by IT, what fear would he use against you?

We all float down here!

Stolen Kelowna car linked to attempted Vernon business break in

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue investigation into suspicious car and suspects

Most Read