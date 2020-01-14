A car rests in the ditch off Kalamalka Road, near the Vernon Golf and Country Club, Tuesday afternoon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Many North Okanagan roads remain an ice rink

Drivers warned to slow down, leave lots of space

Vernon and area motorists are advised of slick conditions persisting on local roads.

A car went off road on Kalamalka Road and now rests in the ditch, near the Vernon Golf and Country Club Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews arrived on scene to find the car vacant.

No major injuries are reported.

Meanwhile most roads within city limits are thick with ice and/or snow.

“I was shocked at how bad Kal Lake Road was near the golf course,” said resident Scott John, on a Morning Star Facebook post.

Brenda Giffin added: “The city seems to have a lack of dirt! So chintzy with sand and gravel they may as well take the Zamboni out and make actual ice rinks out of the roads! Plowing them down to a thick layer of compressed snow, just made them more dangerous. Need dirt/sand for grit and to break it up.”

Meanwhile others defend that at -20, no dirt or gravel will stick to the ice, which is why the city only today started to put some down.

READ MORE: Vernon agencies partner to bring community in from the cold

READ MORE: Bear sightings continue in Coldstream

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary
Next story
Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Just Posted

Okanagan Rail Trail Run to be bigger and better with new location

The run is slated to happen on May. 9, 2020

Local realtor donates $10k to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

The donation kicks off the shelter’s annual Stride to End Homelessness

Kelowna Mayor says it’s too early to comment on Costco relocation

In September, Costco revealed plans for a 3.6-acre warehouse with 812 parking stalls and a gas bar

League donates $2,500 to memorial scholarship for late Kelowna Chiefs president

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League made the donation Jan. 11

Kelowna to implement CCTV registry to help RCMP access video surveillance

The registry will record locations of security cameras in downtown Kelowna for quicker RCMP access

Team Capital News joins Swinging with the Stars

Swinging with the Stars raises funds for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Pawsative Pups: Why are we afraid to treat our dogs?

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Many North Okanagan roads remain an ice rink

Drivers warned to slow down, leave lots of space

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

Biologist wants to save Slocan Valley tree that’s likely bear den

Wayne McCrory wants industry to move a planned road

Whose boat is this boat on Okanagan Lake?

Boat frozen in place on lake south of Summerland

Freezing cold stresses need of drop-in centre for Salmon Arm’s homeless

People without housing keep moving to stay warm, someone freezing a possibility

GALLERY: Bear sightings continue in North Okanagan

Conservation officers say bears should re-den due to low temperatures

Pot shops greenlit by North Okanagan community

Two applications for cannabis companies to be passed on to province

Most Read