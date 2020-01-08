Overwhelmed with tech accumulation? You aren’t alone, says BC Hydro (Pixabay photo)

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

The holiday season of giving – and receiving – has left a majority of British Columbians feeling overwhelmed over how many electronics they own, but many aren’t ready to let go of their “retro” tech devices, a new BC Hydro poll has found.

According to a recent survey commissioned by the utility company, almost 13 per cent of respondents said they feel like they have more electronics than they need. In fact, BC Hydro data shows that British Columbians own 50 per cent more electronics today than they did in 2010.

Purchasing electronics has become synonymous with the Christmas season in the modern era of technology. Twenty-two per cent of respondents said they opted to give tech or electronic gifts during the holidays. Meanwhile, 50 per cent purchased electronics during Boxing Day sales and 20 per cent said they bought electronics on Black Friday and the following Cyber Monday.

While most gifts are new technology – such as iPhones, tablets or game consoles – a majority of respondents, or 77 per cent said they are still holding on to “retro” electronics, such as a VCR (33 per cent), a cassette or CD player (50 per cent), or a SEGA or Nintendo gaming console (30 per cent).

A futher 13 per cent said they still own a Walkman or Discman while 66 per cent said they still have a DVD player.

In addition to adding clutter to the home, old electronics – especially old televisions – can be a source of standby power when still plugged in, BC Hydro warned.

The utility corporation recommends recycling old or unused electronics at a recycling depot, such as one of the 180 Return-It electronic depots in the province.

