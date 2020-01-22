RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine speaks to media about the ongoing RCMP search in Northern Manitoba for the BC murder suspects in Winnipeg, Monday, July 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine speaks to media about the ongoing RCMP search in Northern Manitoba for the BC murder suspects in Winnipeg, Monday, July 29, 2019. RCMP are searching in the community of York Landing after two people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the dump on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

B.C. RCMP spent roughly $750K on massive manhunt for Port Alberni men

Manitoba RCMP helped with 17-day search through the province’s northern terrain

B.C. RCMP spent roughly $750,000 on the nearly months-long search for two young men from Port Alberni wanted for three killings in northern B.C.

Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet confirmed the unofficial amount in an email to Black Press Media Wednesday, noting that the total amount is still being finalized.

She said costs incurred in the investigation included specialized support services, such as forensic identification, tactical teams and air searches, as well as “overtime and other logistics.”

The investigation first began in July, with the shooting deaths of tourists Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler in northern B.C. In the days that followed, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, both from Port Alberni, were deemed suspects in their killings.

They were later accused of being responsible for the death of University of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck.

The search spanned over several provinces – including briefly in the Yukon and Saskatchewan – before investigators focused efforts in Manitoba, where a burned-out vehicle the killers were using was spotted in Gillam.

The bodies of the two fugitives were found in dense brush near the Nelson River on Aug. 7. According to police, the pair confessed to all three murders on video before McLeod shot Schmegelsky, then shot himself.

Manitoba Mounties announced Wednesday that their share of the search, which lasted 17 days in the province’s northern terrain, cost less than $800,000.

Black Press Media has requested details into costs accrued by the Canadian Armed Forces, whose members were also involved in the search.

